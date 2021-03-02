news
National
Coronavirus
Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield says no new Covid-19 cases in the community
13:47, Mar 02 2021
ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF
Covid-19: Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, responds to criticism and details the situation at MIT.
Stuff
Dr Ashley Bloomfield said no new cases of Covid-19 have been found in the community on Tuesday, while four have been found in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.
Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield gave a 1pm Covid-19 update on Tuesday.
Stuff
