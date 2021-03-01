Covid-19: KFC worker claims she wasn't told to self-isolate before going to work, wants apology

The Prime Minister says it’s up to police to decide, even when there’s a “clear breach” of rules.

An Auckland woman who went to work while infected with Covid-19 believes she was unfairly singled out by the prime minister for not self-isolating, which the woman claims is the opposite of the official advice she was given.

Case L, who is a sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who tested positive, went to work at KFC in Botany Downs on February 22 and 23, then tested positive three days later on February 26.

She told Newshub on Monday that since then, she and her family have been unfairly harassed and ridiculed online – and comments from Jacinda Ardern hadn’t helped.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Case L is a sibling of one of the positive cases from Papatoetoe High School.

When asked previously whether Case L should have been isolating, Ardern said: “Yes, they should have.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Jacinda Ardern said Case L should have been isolating instead of going to her shift at KFC.

Case L told Newshub that the family did not get any information telling them to isolate. She also said her sister, Case I, received a text on February14 that read: “...casual contacts to isolate and test - their families don't need to.”

Case L was shown the message and believed that meant it was fine for her to go to work.

NZPA / Ross Setford Case L worked two shifts at KFC while she may have been infected with Covid-19.

Newshub reported that the Ministry of Health contact tracers had called and texted the family. Meanwhile the prime minister's office claimed letters had been sent to the family on February 17 and 19 telling them to isolate.

But the family said they never received that advice.

Case L wanted an apology.

“We're being called stupid, saying that our family needs to be prosecuted, be put in jail....and people saying they need a few slaps to the head,” she told Newshub.

Comment has been sought from the Ministry of Health.