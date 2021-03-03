Live: Judith Collins calls for self-isolation leave scheme paid straight to workers

08:07, Mar 03 2021

Follow Stuff’s live coverage as we bring you the latest news on Covid-19.

Auckland is currently in alert level 3 after a Covid-19 outbreak in the region, while the rest of the country is in level 2.
David White/Stuff
Auckland is currently in alert level 3 after a Covid-19 outbreak in the region, while the rest of the country is in level 2.

Stuff