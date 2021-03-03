news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
KEA Kids News
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
bravo
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
Play Stuff
neighbourly
mags4gifts
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Coronavirus
Live: No new community cases, more than 9000 people vaccinated
13:47, Mar 03 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email
STUFF
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said more than 9000 border workers had now received their first vaccine.
Follow
Stuff’s
live coverage
as we bring you the latest news on Covid-19.
David White/Stuff
Auckland is currently in alert level 3 after a Covid-19 outbreak in the region, while the rest of the country is in level 2.
Stuff
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email