No new community cases as Auckland shifts to Covid-19 alert level 2, rest of NZ moves to level 1

PM Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will go down one Covid-19 alert level on Sunday at 6am, while the rest of NZ will go back down to level 1.

New Zealand has recorded another day with no new community cases as Auckland ends its lockdown.

Auckland’s level 3 lockdown has officially ended, with the city moving to Covid-19 alert level 2 from 6am on Sunday morning.

The rest of the country has dropped down a level too, moving to level 1 at the same time.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB no new community cases had been recorded overnight.

Over tens of thousands of community tests carried out in the last week no cases outside of the family groups were identified.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the drop in alert levels at a press conference on Friday afternoon, alongside Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would drop down an alert level on Friday.

Auckland had been at alert level 3 since 6am on February 28, after a new case (case M) was announced.

The case, a 21-year-old man, visited a number of “high-risk”, “well populated” places while infectious, including a supermarket, gym and the Manukau Institute of Technology university campus, sparking fears of potential widespread community transmission.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced NZ had gone a sixth consecutive day without any new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Some Aucklanders have been told they must remain in isolation as the country moves down alert levels however.

They include anyone who visited the Papatoetoe City Fitness Gym in Hunters Plaza at the same time as Case M, and anyone who has been advised by health authorities they are a contact of someone in the outbreak and has yet to be tested.

Dr Bloomfield has issued a direction under section 70 of the Health Act requiring them to isolate at home and report for and undergo medical testing.