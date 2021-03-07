A flight attendant who visited an Auckland supermarket has tested positive for Covid-19.

Fourteen other air crew are being contacted and asked to isolate and re-test, the Ministry of Health said.

It is not ruling out local transmission of the virus in Auckland, but says the risk to the public is low.

The woman who tested positive has been moved to Jet Park quarantine facility.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: new positive case is flight attendant who visited Auckland supermarket

* Covid-19: Auckland cluster family's undisclosed lodger was door-to-door salesman

* What you need to know about the Covid-19 community case in Christchurch



“The Public Health initial assessment is there is low risk to the public due to Auckland being at Alert Level 3 for the period in which this case was back in New Zealand and were either in isolation or at home for most of that time,” the ministry said in a Sunday evening release.

“There is currently one location of interest – the Auckland Airport Countdown on March 3 between 12.07pm and 1.22pm.”

“Anyone who was at the store at this time is asked to monitor their health for the next 10 days (until March 17)."

Contact tracers are also in the process of tracking down people who were at an unnamed clinic at the same time as the woman during a health appointment on an unspecified date.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would go down one Covid-19 alert level on Sunday at 6am, while the rest of NZ would go back down to level 1.

“All those attending the same clinic at the same time are being identified and will be contacted and provided specific health advice.”

Genome sequencing results are expected on Tuesday.

The woman's three household family members were tested on Sunday, and they are all negative, the ministry said.

She returned to New Zealand from Japan on February 28, and returned a negative Covid-19 result then, the Health Ministry said.

She returned a subsequent positive test result on Sunday after a swab taken on Saturday as part of routine surveillance testing, the Ministry said.

People who were at the Auckland Airport Countdown on Wednesday between 12.07pm and 1.22pm are not being asked to isolate.

“If they feel unwell or develop symptoms, they should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5454, and get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received.”

“Testing is available at six community testing centres (CTCs) throughout Auckland as well as at general practices and urgent care clinics.”

“There is currently good capacity in the testing system, and the CTCs in Otara (South Auckland) and Wiri (West Auckland) have additional staff available to meet any increase in demand.”

Testing locations are available on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.

The ministry said it would provide a further update on Monday.