Covid-19: Another Grand Millennium MIQ worker tests positive

A second worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

A worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility – who is a close contact of the case reported on Thursday – has tested positive for Covid-19.

Because the new case has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact late last week, there is considered to be very little additional risk to the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday evening.

They returned an earlier negative test before returning a positive test on Sunday.

This worker and their partner moved to the Auckland quarantine facility Sunday afternoon.

The results of whole genome sequencing for the case reported late on Thursday have now been received and show a genomic link with a cleaner at the Grand Millennium who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21 – which was previously reported.

The cleaner, known as Case A, and the worker who tested positive last week, are genomically linked to a returnee who arrived back in New Zealand on March 13, the ministry announced on Sunday.

Due to this genomic link with the cleaner, Case A, the worker who tested positive last week will be known as Case B, and Sunday's case will be referred to as Case C.

The investigation into how Case B became infected is ongoing.

There are four locations of interest linked to the cases: Bikanervala Bakery, Terminus Dairy, White Swan Mobile and Bake and Beans, which were visited between March 29 and April 7.

