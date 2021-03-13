Covid-19: No new community cases following Auckland's return to alert level one

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will join the rest of New Zealand at Covid-19 alert level 1 from midday Friday, March 12.

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

However, there are three new cases in an Auckland managed isolation facility.

Two of those cases arrived from India and the other from Brazil.

Auckland joined the rest of the country at Covid-19 alert level 1 at midday on Friday, following nearly two weeks in alert levels 2 and 3, sparked by the detection of a community case in Papatoetoe, south Auckland.

The Ministry of Health is asking people to remain vigilant upon enjoying being back in alert level 1.

“Stick to the basics,” its statement read, adding that people should stay home if they are unwell, wash hands frequently, cough and sneeze into the elbow and wear a mask on public transport.

“It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this,” the statement added.

“Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.”

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in the past 13 days.

All 15 cases from the February cluster have recovered, the spokeswoman said.

The Ministry of Health has also reported two historical cases, involving individuals from the same household who recently completed managed isolation and returned multiple negative tests.

They later returned a weak positive test a few days after leaving managed isolation, however further investigation, which included testing all other household members, established that the cases are historical.

There have been 39 historical cases of Covid-19 reported since January 1, out of a total of 255.

There are currently 88 active cases in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

More than six thousand Covid-19 tests were processed on Friday.

There have been about 1.46 million QR code scans recorded on the Covid Tracer app in the last 24 hours.