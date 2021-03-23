Covid-19 vaccine tracker: How many people in New Zealand have been vaccinated?

In early March, New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccine campaign was announced and it will be rolled out in four stages.

Border workers and their families were the first to get the jabs. The Government aims to begin vaccinating people over 65 years old and people with health conditions in the south Auckland community shortly, before rolling out to the rest of the country who meet these criteria from May.

The remainder of New Zealanders, around 2 million, are not expected to receive their jabs until July.

The Covid-19 vaccine tracker above provides rolling updates on how many people have received the vaccine and how the numbers compare to the Government's targets.