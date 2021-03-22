Covid-19: Eight new cases of virus in managed isolation, one historical

Banh Mi Caphe - Covid Diaries series - Pat and Anh Chaimontree, Owners of Banh Mi Caphe in Hamilton.

There are eight new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Five of the travellers had arrived in New Zealand from India, one from the United Kingdom and one from Ethiopia.

The eight people all arrived within New Zealand between March 8 – 20.

One historical case, who travelled from India, was also announced by the Ministry of Health.

All eight of the new cases were in isolation at Auckland's Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility.

On Sunday there were also eight new cases of the virus in managed isolation, as well as one historical case identified.

Those eight people had travelled from Pakistan, Qatar, the Philippines, Sweden, India, Ireland and two from Papua New Guinea.

Earlier on Monday it was revealed the managed isolation booking system was getting about 100 formal complaints each week.

MIQ is now considering a wait-list for peak times to more fairly manage the unrelenting demand - with people currently needing to reserve rooms about 16 weeks in advance.

When MIQ released June and July spaces two weeks ago the website crashed because there was about one million hits.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is currently 63. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,106.

The next Ministry of Health update is expected on Wednesday.