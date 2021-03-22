Covid-19: New online tool shows people when they're likely to be vaccinated

An online tool which can help New Zealanders figure out which vaccination group they’re in has been released.

The questionnaire is now available on the Unite Against Covid-19 website.

Users answer a short series of questions about their health, location, job, and life situation. The results tell them which of the four main vaccination groups they’re in, and when they can expect to get their vaccine.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH/Supplied Border workers were the first people in New Zealand to be vaccinated against Covid-19. (File photo)

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the tool also provided more information about who is in each group.

“So if you’re a healthcare worker or work in a long-term residential environment, for example, it will provide an indication when you can expect to get vaccinated.

“You don’t need to provide any information that could be used to identify you, and the information you do provide isn’t saved once you leave the web page.”

The tool can be used on mobile, desktop and tablet.

The ministry said it was in the process of being translated into 24 languages, which would start to appear on the website from Monday.

The website page and online tool will be updated as the vaccine roll-out plan scales up.

“As we move through the roll-out of the vaccination programme, we want people to be as informed as soon as possible about when they can expect to be vaccinated.

“This tool is designed to make that as easy as possible,” Bloomfield said.

Screenshot/unite against Covid-19 A screenshot from Unite Against Covid-19's online tool where people can find out when they can expect to be vaccinated.

New Zealand has prepurchase agreements for four Covid-19 vaccines: Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen, the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca, and Novavax.

Medsafe has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccine for use in New Zealand, and the country has purchased 1.5 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 750,000 people.

The first border workers received their vaccines on February 20 in Auckland.

screenshot/Unite against Covid-19 There are four vaccination groups in New Zealand. Group 1, border and MIQ workers, started being vaccinated in February. Vaccination for group 4 starts in July.

People need two doses, with the second dose given at least 21 days after the first.

The Ministry of Health states authorities do not yet know how long a person will be protected for, or if the vaccine will stop a person from catching and passing on the virus.

Research has shown immunity following natural infection with Covid-19 remains for at least eight months – “we have every expectation the vaccine immunity will be even longer”, the ministry website states.