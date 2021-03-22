Covid-19: Auckland MIQ worker tests positive for virus

A worker at an Auckland isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

The new case, in a worker at the Grand Millennium Hotel, was announced by the Ministry of Health in a statement on Monday evening.

“The information available indicates the worker is asymptomatic,” the statement said.

“Further investigation is being undertaken this evening.

“The managed isolation worker and their immediate household members are isolating at home in Auckland this evening.”

“Additional tests and whole-genome sequencing are currently being arranged.”

The Ministry did not release any locations of interest in its statement, nor has its list of contact tracing locations been updated.

Dan Cook/RNZ A managed isolation worker at the Grand Millenium Hotel in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

In response to a flurry of questions about the case's vaccination status, a staffer for the Government's Covid-19 Facebook page said it was not yet known if they had received a dose.

Another answer on the same page said the worker would likely be counted as an imported case “because it was most likely caught through their work in MIQ [Managed Isolation and Quarantine]”.

The staffer also said: “Contact tracers are working with the case to determine whether there are any locations of interest. We will have more information tomorrow.”

Earlier on Monday evening, Stuff reported returnees at a nearby Auckland isolation hotel, the Grand Mercure, who shared a bus to an exercise area with a positive Covid-19 case have had their stays extended.