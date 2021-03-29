Disinformation Dozen launch 65pc of anti-vax messages

OPINION: Joseph Mercola. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Ty and Charlene Bollinger. Sherri Tenpenny. Rizza Islam. Rashid Buttar. Erin Elizabeth. Sayer Ji. Kelly Brogan. Christiane Northrup. Ben Tapper. Kevin Jenkins.

I’m guessing most people will recognise at least one name on this list. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, perhaps? He’s the nephew of the US Senator from New York who was assassinated in June 1968. But what about the others? And what ties them all together?

I’ll give you a clue. Kennedy is chairman of Children's Health Defense,​ an advocacy group that pushes conspiracy theories and campaigns against vaccines, amongst many other things.

Kennedy and the other twelve people I listed have just been named the “Disinformation Dozen” by the US and UK-based Centre for Countering Digital Hate.​ And yes, before anyone writes or emails, it would have been more accurate to call them the Disinformation Baker’s Dozen, but I think we can agree that doesn’t quite roll off the tongue as well.

For anyone not familiar with the term, disinformation is false information that has been created with the intention of causing harm. That harm could be to a person, a group, an organisation, or even a country. The important thing to remember is that disinformation generally serves some agenda, although it may not immediately be obvious whose agenda or even what the agenda is.

During this pandemic, disinformation is being used to try to erode our trust in each other as well as in governments, public institutions, and the measures needed to bring Covid-19 under control. Measures like vaccines.

The Centre for Countering Digital Hate has just analysed a sample of anti-vaccine content that was posted or shared on Facebook and Twitter a total of 812,000 times between February 1 and March 16 this year. They found that while many people might be spreading anti-vaccine content on social media, the content they share comes from a limited range of sources.

How limited? Well, of the content they analysed a staggering 65 per cent can be attributed to the Disinformation Dozen. Despite the fact their content repeatedly violates Facebook and Twitter’s community standards and terms of service agreements, the Disinformation Dozen remain free to spread their dangerous messages.

It is perfectly natural to have some concerns about the new vaccines. It’s amazing that in just a year we’ve gone from talking about needing vaccines to having more than one now being given to people. That speed has taken us scientists by surprise too.

But the reality is that even the new mRNA vaccines are backed by decades of fundamental research. What it really shows is just how quickly that fundamental research can be turned into actual usable vaccines and treatments when money is no barrier and safety trials are closely staggered rather than carried out one after the other with massive delays in between.

If you see information on social media about vaccines that alarms you, please don’t share it. Visit websites like the Immunisation Advisory Centre’s one instead.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland and a Deputy Director of Te Pūnaha Matatini, a New Zealand Centre of Research Excellence.