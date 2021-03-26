Covid-19: MIQ hotel exercise buses halted over virus transmission fears

Brigadier Jim Bliss announces a 24-hour pause to the practice of bussing MIQ returnees to spaces for exericise.

Officials are investigating whether changes need to be made to managed isolation rules after guests at an Auckland hotel shared an exercise bus with a Covid-19 case.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced an inquiry was underway into whether the bus case caught the virus from another guest at the Grand Mercure Hotel, after results from genome sequencing showed a link between the two returnees.

At a press conference on Friday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) Brigadier Jim Bliss, said the investigation into the hotel was continuing and buses transporting guests to exercise areas had been halted for 24 hours.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Health officials are investigating whether Covid-19 was transmitted between two guests at Auckland’s Grand Mercure. (File photo)

Bliss said four MIQ facilities transported returnees to external exercise areas as they didn’t have room for people to exercise outside at the facility – a practice previously described as “stupid” by an epidemiologist.

“Being able to exercise is an important aspect of mental health and well-being,” Bliss said.

The positive case took the bus on two occasions – March 19 and 21.

Bliss said nine people were considered close contacts from the March 19 trip, and all had since tested negative and were released from the facility on Thursday.

On the March 21 bus, 14 people were classified as close contacts and had their stays in MIQ extended by a fortnight.

The bus case’s positive test result was confirmed as he was returning to the Grand Mercure on the bus after exercise, Bliss said.

About 250 returnees who have left the Grand Mercure since March 10 have been asked to self-isolate and get a Covid-19 test immediately over concerns about the possible transmission inside the hotel.

Bloomfield said at 9am on Friday, 193 returnees had been contacted, and the remaining people were being followed up.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield said an investigation into possible transmission at the Grand Mercure was underway.

The two Grand Mercure returnees who tested positive were staying in separate rooms on different floors. They arrived on separate flights within two days of each other.

“The infection for both returnees is confirmed as B.1.1.7, the variant first identified in the UK,” the ministry said.

Those in isolation at the Grand Mercure were offered the opportunity to be moved to a different facility, Bliss said, so far only one person had taken up the offer.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Brigadier Jim Bliss said 14 people at the Grand Mercure had their stays extended.

Officials and advisers have been reviewing the facility and so far, they've advised it is "fit for purpose to operate and is very low risk", Bliss said.

They'll also look at the air conditioning as part of their investigations.

Grand Millennium case

Supplied A worker at the Grand Millennium in Auckland tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. (File photo)

During the press conference, Bloomfield also announced that a household contact of a Grand Millennium Hotel staff member who tested positive, had now returned two negative tests.

The border worker had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but his positive test came only a few days after he received the second dose on March 16.

The household contact originally tested weak positive, but Bloomfield said this was either a false positive or an “early and fleeting” case of the virus.

All other close contacts have tested negative. The investigation into the case is continuing.

Bloomfield said there were three new cases of Covid-19 in MIQ on Friday, but none were linked to the Grand Mercure cases.

All three of the positive cases were travellers who arrived in the country from India. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 74.