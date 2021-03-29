Twenty per cent eligible for the vaccination in Taranaki are yet to get it

Around 450 people in Taranaki have been vaccinated against Covid-19 while 20 per cent of eligible people have not.

The region’s focus to date has been on immunising the border workforce, those they live with over the age of 16, and some health care workers who are helping to administer the vaccine.

Those eligible but yet to receive the free jab in Taranaki include people who were unable to make their appointment time, those who were medically unable to be vaccinated, or had not due to personal choice, Rachel Court, the region’s Covid-19 vaccination project manager, said.

“Taranaki DHB has no concerns about the roll-out so far,” she said.

But Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has said any border worker without the vaccination will soon be removed from their front-line job.

Hipkins said around five per cent of the country’s border workforce have refused a vaccine, for a variety of reasons, RNZ reported on Friday.

People could not be forced to take the jab, but nor was it acceptable to have unvaccinated people working on the frontline, he told Parliament's health committee.

However, a "hard and fast" deadline had not been set, Hipkins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid response minister Chris Hipkins said unvaccinated border workers would soon not be allowed to work the frontline.

More than 41,000 people across the country have received the vaccine, which is three per cent shy of the target.

Hipkins said that would soon rise as more vaccination sites opened.

Around 50 centres were expected to up and running by early next week.

However, the government would stick with its sequencing framework with the aim to get everybody immunised by the end of the year.

But that would depend on how quickly people come forward to get vaccinated, Hipkins said.

Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper said he would follow the Government on any directives regarding unvaccinated border workers.

"Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic response, Port Taranaki has followed the advice and regulations put in place by the Ministry of Health regarding border operations, and we will continue to do so."

Meanwhile, TDHB’s Court said active planning is under way to roll the jabs out to the region’s second group.

It is anticipated the second tier would begin to receive the vaccine by the end of April.

Healthcare workers would be prioritised in this group, she said.

This service is currently being provided by TDHB’s public health nursing team and support staff in collaboration with Port agencies and employers.

Planning is also underway for Groups three and four.