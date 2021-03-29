Covid-19 vaccine centre opens in Dunedin mall

A new Covid-19 vaccination clinic has opened at the rear of a Dunedin shopping centre food court.

The space inside Meridian Mall has been vacant since the H & J Smith department store closed its doors in January.

Now a new sign hangs over the lower level space announcing the site as where people started to receive the first vaccinations inside cardboard cubicles on Monday.

The idea to move into the mall happened only a week ago, Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming said.

The DHB was planning ‘’from going to nobody to 100 per cent of the people over 16 vaccinated within a relatively short period of time’’, he said.

It will begin by vaccinating about 360 people a day, with this target increasing to 3500 a day in the coming months.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The opening of Dunedin's vaccination hub features cardboard cubicles.

While the large facility looked “primitive”, including cardboard cubicles and signs just being erected, Fleming was confident the systems were in place to roll out the vaccine.

That would include all frontline health workers in Otago and Southland. Clinics are under way in Invercargill.

Southern Covid-19 vaccine rollout incident controller Hamish Brown acknowledged '’the big job ahead of us’’.

The DHB was working closely with the Ministry of Health, with the Otago and Southland areas offering some unique challenges, including having three ports and two international airports.

That included being aware that international tourists may soon return to popular tourism spots such as Queenstown when the border reopens, Brown said.

Some of the more isolated rural communities also offered challenges, but he confirmed those residents would not be the last to receive vaccines.

‘’We are trying to reach into those communities sooner rather than later.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming at the opening of Dunedin's vaccination hub.

About 575,000 vaccinations are required for Otago and Southland, which covers everyone over 16 for two doses, three weeks apart.

Complexities for vaccine delivery include constraints around storage, as the vaccine needed to be stored in super low temperature freezers and used within five days of leaving cold storage.

Vaccination of household contacts of port workers began last week at Wakari Hospital, Dunedin and Murihiku Marae in Invercargill.

Clinics for Queenstown and Central Otago are planned for mid-April

Brown said discussions under way for another site in Invercargill, similar to that being used in Dunedin.

Anecdotally, he had heard other centres had gone for smaller sites which had been ‘’quite congested’’, while the Dunedin site offered space to be scaled up.

That may include adding more than the current six vaccinators, opening longer hours and over weekends.

The vaccines were not stored onsite, he said.