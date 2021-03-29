Covid-19: Eleven new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, 10 from same flight

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health also said one person who had recently left the Grand Mercure MIQ facility has tested positive, which is being classified as a historical case.

Of the new 11 cases, one travelled to New Zealand from Italy via Singapore on March 26, while the 10 others were all on the same flight from India via United Arab Emirates, which arrived on March 27.

Additional testing is underway to see if the 10 cases from the same flight were related.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Possible transmission inside Auckland’s Grand Mercure Hotel is still being investigated. (File photo)

Investigations continue into transmission inside the Grand Mercure Hotel managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, after two guests who tested positive for the virus were genomically linked.

One of the two guests shared an exercise bus with other returnees, prompting 14 close contacts to have their MIQ stay extended until April 4.

A total of 272 returnees who left the Grand Mercure between March 10 and 25 have been asked to get tested and isolate at home as a result.

The Ministry of Health said 236 of the returnees had been contacted as of Monday 9am, and 235 had returned negative results.

One person had returned a positive test result, but the Ministry said it was classified as historical on the basis of further testing and serology results.

The total number of returnees in the group had increased as further returnees took an exit test and isolated at home until the test had returned a negative result, the Ministry said.

That step had now been lifted for anyone leaving the facility after Monday, the ministry said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 86. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,137.