Covid-19: No new community cases, two in managed isolation

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community. (File photo)

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Both are in managed isolation.

There are no new cases in the community.

The two new cases arrived in Auckland from India, via the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

They were on the same flight as the 10 new positive cases reported on Monday, and tested positive at routine testing around their first day in New Zealand.

Both people have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park Hotel.

“These recent positive cases do not necessarily indicate an issue with pre-departure testing, since people may not have been infectious at the time of pre-departure testing,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“They may have been incubating the virus at the time or be exposed to the virus after being tested.The ministry does not consider these recent cases from India as entirely unexpected, given India is reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases worldwide at present.

“These cases again underscore the value of having the day 0/1 testing in place. All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 tests results come back.”

MORE TO COME.