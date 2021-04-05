Siouxsie Wiles a worthy winner of New Zealander of the Year

Auckland University associate professor and microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles was named supreme winner at the 2020 Stuff-Westpac Women of Influence Awards for her accessible and evidence-led commentary about staying safe during the pandemic.

OPINION: Some call her the Covid lady, others the “lady with the pink hair”.

Now we can also call Auckland University associate professor and microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles the New Zealander of the Year, after she picked up the accolade last week in the annual awards held by a bank.

I couldn’t be happier for the gifted scientist and science communicator who I share this column with. Siouxsie is chief among a group of scientists that has put in massive amounts of work over the past year explaining the scientific aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic for us.

Siouxsie has done countless interviews, penned dozens of articles and blog posts and with cartoonist Toby Morris created an ingenious series of Covid infographics that has been shared by millions of people around the world.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist from the University of Auckland, has consistently provided Kiwis with information, breakthroughs and assurances throughout the pandemic. Here’s what she knows about the virus and why it spread across the globe so quickly.

She didn’t do this because it is her job or, as some claim, because she is addicted to the media limelight. She did it because she thought it was the right thing to do when we were faced with a complex public health crisis.

Public Health Professor Michael Baker, who was recently selected as Wellingtonian of the Year at The Dominion Post newspaper's annual Welly Awards, has been equally active in the media over the past year. He has a slightly different approach, but he too has made science communication an integral part of his career and stepped up when he saw the need for expert input in the media.

It takes guts for scientists to do this. There’s a lingering feeling in government and in the science system itself, that there should be one “official” mouthpiece for information, particularly in times of crisis.

We all need to be making decisions based on credible, verified information, much of which is supplied by the Government. But the Government shouldn’t have a monopoly on information and that top-down approach just doesn’t work any more.

We live in a fast-moving world where misinformation spreads quickly via social media. We need independent scientists to interpret information for us and, where necessary, to criticise the government.

That’s how trust in science is built and maintained. Having that diversity of views from informed commentators has served us well through this pandemic. But for Siouxsie in particular, I know it has taken a great toll.

Some of the highly personal ad hominem attacks on her have been disgusting. They question her looks, her qualifications, her right to have a voice. I’ve suggested to Siouxsie that she give up on social media, which can be particularly toxic.

But that’s not in her nature, such is her desire to connect with people who aren’t watching the 6pm news or reading about Covid-19 on Stuff.

There are many scientists who are having influence in other ways, in policy advice, academic research and advising on front line public health services. Their input is crucial too.

But for those willing, day after day, to front the media and bear the intense scrutiny that goes with it, we owe a particular debt of gratitude.