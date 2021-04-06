Covid-19: 17 new cases of virus in managed isolation, 12 from India flight

Returnees in managed isolation must wear a disposable mask every time they leave their room. This is just one of the rules attached to MIQ stays.

There are 17 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Twelve of these cases arrived in New Zealand on flights from India via the United Arab Emirates.

Two other cases came from England via the United Arab Emirates, one from Ethiopia via the United Arab Emirates, one from Philippines via Singapore, and one on a direct flight from the United States.

New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 alert level 1.

Eleven of the India cases returned positive results during routine testing on day 1. They all arrived on April 2 and 3.

All 17 of the cases had been taken to Auckland’s Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility.

The case numbers underscored the value of having routine day 0/1 testing in place, a ministry spokesman said, as 13 out of the 17 cases were identified this way.

“While the number of cases in managed isolation over the last two days is higher than in previous, the average number of cases per day over the past week remains steady at four.

“Some of these cases are also contacts of known cases.”

In the last week, a number of returnees who had travelled on the same flight path from India to New Zealand via the United Arab Emirates had tested positive for Covid in MIQ.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins spoke about the flight to media while getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

It is usually always full and has been bringing in a number of cases consistently, he said.

Hipkins said the number of cases coming off the India flight did not prove pre-departure testing isn't performing as it should.

Rather, it confirms that Covid-19 is still rampant in some countries.

India currently has the third-most cases of Covid-19 in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Hipkins said the Government will look at whether the requirement to test negative for Covid-19 prior to travelling to New Zealand is being abused.

However, it is not a “failsafe”, and it is possible to test negative before departure and then positive on arrival, he said.

The Emirates flight brings a lot of medical supplies to New Zealand, so it needs to keep operating, Hipkins said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A number of the new Covid cases tested positive during routine testing on day one. (File photo)

The people on the flight also have a right to return to New Zealand.

On Sunday, six new cases, diagnosed over three days, were announced. All were in managed isolation.

Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce the date the Trans-Tasman bubble will begin. That announcement is expected about 4pm.

Ardern is also expected to lay out the obligations for New Zealanders and Australians travelling between the two countries.

The two-way travel corridor has been in the works since early on in the pandemic but has been put on ice on multiple occasions due to Covid-19 outbreaks in both New Zealand and Australia.