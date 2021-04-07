Covid-19: Seven new cases of virus in managed isolation

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

There are seven new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and none in the community.

Six of those cases arrived into New Zealand on a flight from India via the United Arab Emirates on April 5. The seventh was on a direct flight from the United States.

In the past week, a number of returnees who had travelled on the same flight path from India to New Zealand via the United Arab Emirates have tested positive for Covid in MIQ.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 alert level 1. Masks are mandatory on public transport. (File photo)

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins spoke about the India flight path while getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

It is usually always full and has been bringing in a number of cases consistently, he said.

Hipkins said the number of cases coming off the India flight did not prove pre-departure testing isn't performing as it should.

Rather, it confirms that Covid-19 is still rampant in some countries.

India currently has the third-most cases of Covid-19 in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Hipkins said the Government will look at whether the requirement to test negative for Covid-19 prior to travelling to New Zealand is being abused.

However, it is not a “failsafe”, and it is possible to test negative before departure and then positive on arrival, he said.

The Emirates flight brings a lot of medical supplies to New Zealand, so it needs to keep operating, Hipkins said.

On Tuesday, 17 new cases of the virus were announced, with 12 having arrived in New Zealand on flights from India via the United Arab Emirates.

Eleven of the India cases returned positive results during routine testing on day 1. They all arrived on April 2 and 3.

The Ministry of Health also said the Auckland February cluster was now considered closed.

“This is based on yesterday being 28 days after the last identified case in the cluster was classified as recovered,” a Ministry of Health spokesman said.

The cluster was made up of 15 community cases.

All the cases in the cluster were able to be linked epidemiologically, but the source of the outbreak has not been determined.