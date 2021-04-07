Covid-19: Chairman defends jabs for Auckland DHB members after criticism

Vaccinations are under way for border workers and their families at centres in Auckland.

Frontline health workers are disappointed after Auckland District Health Board members received Covid-19 vaccines ahead of some healthcare staff.

However, board chair Pat Snedden – who was vaccinated, while some other members chose not to receive their jabs – has defended the move in an interview with Radio New Zealand.

The board members received their first dose of the vaccine on March 31, Stuff revealed on Wednesday.

Speaking to Stuff, a nurse at Auckland DHB said they were “not surprised” that board members had received their jabs: “Just another nail in the coffin of disrespect towards [staff],” they said.

Frontline employees should be given the vaccine first, they said.

A statement from the DHB said the members were offered vaccines to help “encourage vaccine uptake by staff”.

“As our organisation looks to its senior leaders for guidance, the board members have been leading by example by getting their Covid-19 vaccinations,” the statement said.

In a statement to Stuff on Wednesday morning, Auckland DHB said all of its frontline workers have been “invited” to get their first jab.

“We’ve vaccinated more than 4000 of our staff to date. We are now into the next group of people which includes those responsible for the vaccination programme, such as the board.”

Snedden told Radio New Zealand’s Checkpoint the “opportunity” to be vaccinated arose following a board meeting, and board members “decided it would be a good idea”, in the context of showing “confidence in the science”.

Snedden said board members had “different views about it” – with the issue of whether this was “in fact getting in front of other people who needed it before us” raised as part of the discussion.

However, he said nobody thought it was “queue-jumping”.

“We asked that question and the answer was ‘no you’re not, it’s an appropriate time to do it’,” Snedden told RNZ.

He said because board members are in touch with frontline workers “all the time at the DHB”

Snedden said “dancing on the head of a pin”, people could say board members could have received their vaccines “a week later”, “but the idea we got in front of anybody else is wrong”.

“This was a good thing to do, and we chose to do it.”

When asked whether it was privileged access, Snedden told RNZ: “I suppose when you’re the board of a DHB you do get privileged access, perhaps. But on the other side of it, is it decent leadership? Surely it is.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Samantha Murton, the president of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, receives her vaccination.

Dr Samantha Murton, the president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said she expected the vaccination roll-out to “follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health”.

“If you aren’t clinically in front of the patients, in the hospitals side, or in the frontline, then you aren’t a priority currently to get vaccinated,” she said.

“I think if there is any hesitancy within staff then seeing some of their senior people get vaccinated is helpful, but I think senior staff that are clinically facing would be helpful rather than necessarily board members,“ she said.

However, Minister of Health Andrew Little said the decision to vaccinate district health board members for reassurance purposes is “not unusual”.

“It’s not unusual in large organisations for people in senior roles to reassure others by leading by example.”

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced that DHBs will ramp up the vaccine roll-out to about 35,000 people a week.

In the next few days, the vaccine roll-out will see 100,000 people vaccinated in New Zealand.