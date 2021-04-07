Covid-19: Government has vaccinated a third of its original target - leaked report

The Government has administered a third of the Covid-19 vaccinations that it had wanted to deliver by this time in the vaccination programme, according to a document obtained by the National Party.

A Ministry of Health paper from January said that 274,469 doses should have been administered by this week in the vaccination programme, with vaccinators delivering 98,545 jabs per week.

Instead, as of midnight Tuesday, 90,286 vaccines had been administered.

The paper, which has been sighted by Stuff, was leaked to National's Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop.

He presented the paper in the House during Question Time on Wednesday, asking Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins why New Zealand’s vaccination campaign had fallen so far short of the targets set in January.

Hipkins later told media he was not sure which document Bishop was citing but it was likely to be a “rough working model” from officials in January.

In the House, Hipkins defended the difference between the leaked report and the current pace of vaccinations, saying that back in January officials did not know enough about when vaccines would arrive in the country.

“At that point, they did not have information on when vaccines were going to be arriving throughout the year and, particularly, any indication of when the vaccine arrivals were likely to be in the second part of the year,” Hipkins said.

“One of the challenges around the inventory management is ensuring that we have enough to give people their second dose after they have received their first dose, within the three-week window that we are aiming for to do that – or just past the three-week window – so that they can get those second doses on time,” he said.

Bishop said New Zealand's relatively low rates of vaccination showed it was at the back of the queue for vaccination.

New Zealand has administered 1.9 doses per 100 people in our population, Australia has vaccinated 3.31 people per 100, while Singapore has vaccinated 25.95 people per 100.

“After promising New Zealanders we were at the front of the queue for Covid-19 vaccines, nearly every other country in the OECD is now ahead of us, with just Japan behind New Zealand,” Bishop said.

“We are not at the front of the queue – we are at the back.”