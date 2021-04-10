Covid-19: Ten new cases in managed isolation, eight from India flights

The Ministry of Health gave a Covid-19 update on Saturday afternoon. (File photo)

There are 10 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

There are none in the community.

Eight of the new cases came on flights from India via the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Health said.

The other two cases came on flights from the United Arab Emirates via Malaysia, and Canada via the United States.

READ MORE:

* Is the 'temporary' India travel ban proportional or a massive overreaction?

* Covid-19: 17 new cases of virus in managed isolation, 12 from India flight



All the cases were detected at managed isolation facilities in Auckland, bar the Canada case which was diagnosed in managed isolation in Christchurch.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern announces entry into New Zealand from India will be temporarily halted from April 11 after a surge in border cases.

The update comes a day before a two-week suspension on flights from India into New Zealand comes into effect.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the suspension on Thursday, saying it was necessary to stop New Zealand’s managed isolation facilities from being overwhelmed with cases.

The Government would be looking at why so many people coming from India are testing positive on arrival, despite receiving negative pre-departure tests, she said.

But the Human Rights Commission said the Government needs to be more transparent about the decision, as it is a “significant limitation” on New Zealand citizens’ and residents’ right to freedom of movement.

“Clear justification for the limitation on this basic right is vital. Regular review of the suspension is also crucial,” chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said.

Meanwhile, 15 close contacts of a security guard at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility who tested positive on Tuesday have now been identified.

Supplied A security guard at the Grand Millennium Hotel tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

All are self-isolating, and 11 have returned negative test results, the ministry said.

“Case investigations continue. At this stage, there are no locations of interest to report.”

The security guard, a 24-year-old man, had not been vaccinated despite being eligible for the Pfizer jab since February.

Ted S. Warren/AP The security guard has been eligible to receive the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine since February. (File photo)

The ministry earlier said he had missed two vaccination appointments for “personal reasons”.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is nine.

“No previously reported cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 105,” the ministry said.

In the past week, 26,801 tests have been processed, with 5185 of those on Friday.