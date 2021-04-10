Covid-19: Kiwi stuck in India due to temporary travel ban

Jacinda Ardern announces entry into New Zealand from India will be temporarily halted from April 11 after a surge in border cases.

A son who travelled to India to be with his sick mum hopes he will be able to return home in time for his daughter’s milestone birthday.

Karmjeet Aklia travelled to India from his Auckland home in February to spend time with his mum before her death. He was due to return to New Zealand on April 18, but the temporary ban on travel on arrivals from India means he won’t be able to go home as planned.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the two-week suspension on Thursday. Anyone who has been in India in the past 14 days – including New Zealand citizens and residents – won’t be allowed into the country.

KARMJEET AKLIA/Supplied Karmjeet Aklia has been separated from his wife and daughter since February.

The unprecedented decision was made to curb the number of infections from India entering managed isolation facilities. On Wednesday and Thursday, 29 of the 36 acute infections identified in MIQ travelled from India.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Six new cases in managed isolation, five from India

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on India travel suspension, says worker did not miss appointments due to 'vaccine hesitancy'

* Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins stresses India travel ban a 'temporary restriction' based on risk

* Covid-19: India unfairly targeted by New Zealand's temporary ban on arrivals, community leader says



India is battling a massive resurgence of the virus, with about 116,000 new cases announced on April 6 alone.

Aklia's mum died a couple of weeks ago, and he said he spent 15 days waiting to book a place in managed isolation.

“I had my MIQ voucher and flights all sorted, and then my wife called me and said they were suspending the flights.”

Aklia had travelled to India alone, and was staying at his parents’ home. He was anxious to get back to his wife and daughter, who would be turning five in June.

“There’s not really much I can do except wait. If the ban is only for two weeks I’ll be fine, but I am worried about it being extended. My daughter told me I had to be back for her birthday.”

KARMJEET AKLIA/Supplied The family live in the south Auckland suburb Takanini.

Aklia said he had cancelled his place in managed isolation and re-booked it for May 15. He was still trying to figure out if he would have to pay for new flights.

“I think the uncertainty is the worst thing. I can’t really plan because I’m just not sure what will happen. I have enough money to last a month or so, but after that it’ll be hard.”

The temporary ban has been criticised by some Indian community leaders within New Zealand.

Mandeep Bela, a co-ordinator of the Indian Workers Association in New Zealand, pointed out that the United States and Brazil have had more cases than India and no change had been made to arrivals from there.

He believed the managed isolation and quarantine procedures, if done correctly, were enough to keep the virus out.

Aklia said he understood the temporary ban , and didn’t want Covid-19 to ruin things in New Zealand in the way he had seen in India.

“There are hundreds of thousands of cases here every day, it's very different to New Zealand and I don’t want to see New Zealand’s efforts being ruined.

“But we can’t stay here forever.”