Covid-19: No new community cases, four in managed isolation

Brigadier Jim Bliss, who is in charge of the managed isolation and quarantine facilities, won't say he's confident that MIQ staff are being routinely tested for Covid-19.

There are no new community cases of coronavirus and four new cases in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

Those cases arrived from Ethiopia, Philippines, India and Croatia.

Two of the positive tests were found through routine testing, while two had been linked to another case.

One of the cases received a positive test around day 24 of the managed isolation stay, meaning they are now likely to spend at least 38 days in MIQ.

According to the MIQ Operations Framework document, returnees can be required to remain in isolation longer than 28 days, for example, where the person has Covid-19. One arrival spent more than 40 days in MIQ.

However, people kept for more than 28 days cannot be detained under the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Isolation and Quarantine) Order 2020.

Instead, they may be subject to further orders under the Health Act, such as to remain in a place of quarantine or isolation until a medical officer of health is satisfied the risks have been addressed, the document says.

All the other cases reported on Tuesday were found positive within 11 days or less of the managed isolation stay.

It comes after a cleaner and two security guards at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility tested positive for Covid-19, leading to concerns about the vaccination status of border workers.

The cleaner, known as Case A, and Case B, one of the security guards, are genomically linked to a returnee who arrived back in New Zealand on March 13.

Case C, another security guard, is a close contact of Case B.

The ministry said on Tuesday that testing was continuing for the contacts of the two security guards.

Out of their joint 23 contacts, 21 have returned negative test results. Two results remain outstanding.

On Monday the number of locations linked to the three cases was updated when it was found that Case B had taken three bus journeys while infected.

Other locations include Local Barber Mt Roskill, Terminus Dairy, Funtech, Bikanervala Bakery, White Swan Mobile and Bake and Beans.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday 86 per cent of border workers had been vaccinated.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker has called for a vaccine register for border workers in wake of the news.

The register should have all the names of border workers, their vaccination status, when they were last tested and what those results were, he said.