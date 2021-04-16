Navy personnel and family members test positive for Covid-19 in Canada

Six Royal New Zealand Navy personnel and six family members have tested positive for Covid-19 in Canada.

There are 103 navy personnel in Canada, where frigate HMNZS Te Mana is undergoing a major upgrade.

As a precaution, 46 people are isolating, comprising 21 navy personnel and 25 family members.

Forty people have returned negative tests, with the Defence Force describing the situation as “contained.”

Royal New Zealand Navy staff and their families who are in Canada for an upgrade of HMNZS Te Mana have been caught up in a Covid-19 cluster.

The navy staff are staying at an accommodation block 12 kilometres from the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt​, Commander Mike Peebles said.

“It is this accommodation which is at the centre of the cases.”

“They are all showing only mild symptoms and some are now starting to recover,” Peebles said.

HMNZS Te Manana is currently undergoing a major upgrade of her combat capabilities, surveillance and counter measures at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

The staff and family members are yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, however vaccinations are expected to begin in May.

“NZDF personnel and their dependants currently offshore are all screened for health vulnerabilities before they deploy and educated on protective measures to employ to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection,” Peebles said.

As a result of the outbreak, the upgrade of Te Mana has been suspended until later in April.

“The situation is currently assessed as ‘contained’, and the prompt action taken to identify and isolate affected personnel reduced the impact to personnel and the project,” Peebles said.

HMNZS Te Mana Commander Mike Peebles said the affected personnel and their family members were experiencing mild symptoms of Covid-19.

Personnel staying in other areas of the base are “following appropriate Covid-19 protocols” he added, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Peebles acknowledged the “significant support” personnel has received from the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces, who he said had “embraced our personnel as their own.”

“They, and local health authorities are ensuring those of our people affected have everything they need to make a full recovery,” he said.

Te Mana is one of the Navy’s chief combat vessels, and alongside HMNZS Te Kaha, has been undergoing weapons and communications upgrades first approved by the government in 2014.

The project was first budgeted at $446m, before an additional $148m was approved in 2017 to cover increased costs.

Te Mana is expected to return to New Zealand early next year. Te Kaha won’t be fully operational until later 2022.