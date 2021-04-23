Covid-19: First Auckland aged care residents get coronavirus vaccine

Residents of a south Auckland rest home have become the first aged care residents in the region to receive their Covid-19 jab.

Thirty-eight residents and staff at Kenderdine Park Rest Home in Papatoetoe were vaccinated on Friday, on the first day of the region’s aged residential care outreach programme.

Matt Hannant, vaccination programme lead for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC), said it was “delighted” to have started the “important” phase of its vaccination programme, which will see some of Auckland's most vulnerable communities protected from Covid-19.

Supplied Auckland’s aged residential care vaccination programme started on Friday, at Kenderdine Park rest home in Papatoetoe. Resident Josephine Quedley is pictured.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout officially began on February 20, with the first jabs going to border and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers. As of Wednesday, more than 183,300 doses had been administered.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vaccinations start for border workers' families as first vaccine clinic opens

* Covid-19: How New Zealand's vaccine roll-out compares to other countries

* Covid-19: Nearly 10,000 border workers receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine in NZ's largest rollout



More than 87,000 doses of vaccine have now been given to people across the Auckland region.

Supplied Baljit Sidhu receives his Covid-19 jab.

Among them were members of Auckland District Health Board, who received their first jabs nearly a month before the aged care vaccination roll-out began.

There are more than 180 aged care residential care facilities across Auckland.

Hannant said the aged care outreach programme was a “significant undertaking”, which will continue to scale up over the coming weeks.

Kenderdine Park was chosen as a starting point for the programme as it sits in the heart of the South Auckland community, highlighted as a priority within the national vaccination programme, the NRHCC said.

Aged care residents are in group 2 under the Government's vaccination roll-out timeline, alongside high-risk frontline healthcare workers, people living in high-risk places, and those living in the Counties Manukau DHB area who are at higher risk.

Kenderdine Park owner Jennie Herring said the centre felt honoured to be the first in the region to receive vaccinations.

“We pride ourselves on creating a healthy, safe and happy environment for our residents so to have them protected from Covid-19 Is a huge step in ensuring they continue to stay safe and well.”

As well as starting vaccinations in aged care facilities this week, the NRHCC is also finalising agreements with several GP practices and urgent care providers across the region so they can also deliver vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 140,580 first doses and 42,771 second doses had been administered across the country.