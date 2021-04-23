New South Wales to place three-day restrictions on arrivals from Perth, Peel region

NSW Health teams have been deployed to Sydney Airport to screen flights from Perth to identify any passengers who have attended any of the venues of concern identified by WA Health.

The New South Wales government will place a three-day lockdown restriction on anyone arriving in the state from Perth or the Peel region after a new coronavirus case was detected in Western Australia.

NSW Health confirmed on Friday evening it would issue health orders that mirrored the West Australian measures, announced on Friday, for anyone arriving from the Perth and Peel region.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announces a snap three-day lockdown for the Perth and Peel regions of his state after a Victorian man who flew to Melbourne after completing 14 days of hotel quarantine in Perth tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

“NSW will reflect the stay at home restrictions that apply to Western Australia,” a NSW Health spokesperson said.

NSW Health teams have also been deployed to Sydney Airport to screen flights from Perth to identify any passengers who have attended any of the venues of concern identified by WA Health.

“People arriving in Sydney from Western Australia from midnight tonight must complete a declaration which confirms they have not attended a venue of concern. These declaration forms will be available on the Service NSW website later this evening.”

Service NSW declarations will also be required for incoming travellers, they said.

The measures will start at midnight (2am Saturday NZT) .