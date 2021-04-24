Anzac Day in MIQ: How staff and guests will commemorate our war soldiers

New Zealand Defence Force staff have always played a key role in helping Kiwis commemorate those who died on the battlefield on Anzac Day.

But for the second year in a row, many Defence Force staff will be marking April 25 from within the walls of one of the country’s 32 managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

More than 1000 NZDF personnel work at MIQ facilities at any one time, where they provide security, operational support and leadership.

While strict Covid-19 infection prevention measures limit how Anzac Day can be commemorated, some MIQ facilities have organised “safe small-scale Anzac Day ceremonies”, head of MIQ Brigadier Jim Bliss said.

SUPPLIED The motel-like set up of Jet Park Hamilton means guests can safely stand at their doors for a small NZDF-led Anzac ceremony.

“We are working hard to make sure that Defence Force personnel and MIQ, especially those who are on duty on Anzac Day, are recognised and everyone gets to participate.”

Returnees are also being encouraged to get into the spirit and be creative with resources designed by MIQ and Defence Force staff.

The motel-like set up of Jet Park Hamilton means guests can stand at their room door, which overlooks the car park, for a small ceremony led by Defence Force members.

Hotel manager David Latu told Stuff the hotel currently had 33 guests from largely Covid-free Samoa, meaning there was very low risk of virus transmission.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jet Park Hamilton Hotel manager David Latu wanted to make Anzac Day special for his 33 guests, who will be treated to a performance of the Last Post by the hotel’s groundsman.

“They can definitely stand outside their door safely with their masks on and celebrate with us,” he said.

Latu felt it was important to mahi tahi (work together) with Defence Force, given Anzac Day celebrations in 2020 were thwarted with the Covid-19 alert level four lockdown.

“We’re making it up this year with it being a bit more special.”

Part of the plans included a delivery of poppy pictures for guests to colour in and hang outside their windows on Friday.

Guests will also be treated to a performance of the Last Post by hotel groundsman Robert Sadumiano, who used to play the trumpet as a child, but recently revealed to his colleagues that he had started playing again.

While Sadumiano had felt nervous about it, Latu said he was “actually pretty good”.

“He’s been practising for six weeks now, he’s ready for it. I think everybody, regardless of how he plays, will appreciate his efforts.”

Following the ceremony, guests will be treated to hot chocolate and Anzac biscuits, and later, staff will enjoy a breakfast together.