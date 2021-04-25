Covid-19: Latest Ministry of Health release on case numbers due to be released

The publicity campaign for the Covid-19 vaccine is being scaled up next week and the latest research shows there are still plenty of people who need convincing.

Health officials are due to release the latest case numbers of Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, there were two new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation and quarantine, and no new cases in the community.

The latest update comes two days after quarantine-free flights to and from Western Australia were suspended after Perth and Peel went into a three-day lockdown from midnight Friday local time (4am NZT).

The risk of the Perth Covid-19 outbreak to New Zealand was “low” and travel to other parts of Australia will continue despite a pause on flights to Western Australia, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Temporary entry visa class holders coming into the country will be charged significantly higher MIQ fees from March 25.

New Zealanders in Australia must follow local protocols, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Officials were contacting about 1000 passengers who had arrived in the country on direct flights from Perth on 19, 21 and 23 April, to provide advice.

Perth outbreak

Western Australia has recorded a second coronavirus case in the community linked to one of the exposure sites identified by the health authorities in relation to the Mercure Hotel Perth cluster.

The man, aged in his 40s, dined at Kitchen Inn in Kardinya at the same time as a Covid-positive Victorian man and his friend were at the popular Malaysian restaurant on April 18.