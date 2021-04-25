Covid-19: No new cases of coronavirus in community or managed isolation

The publicity campaign for the Covid-19 vaccine is being scaled up next week and the latest research shows there are still plenty of people who need convincing.

Two people who recently flew from Australia to New Zealand are considered casual contacts of a Covid-19 case in Perth.

The Ministry of Health said there were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community or managed isolation on Sunday – the second zero-case day in a week.

It comes two days after quarantine-free flights to and from Western Australia were suspended after Perth and Peel went into a three-day lockdown from midnight Friday local time (4am NZT).

Officials contacted about 1000 passengers who had arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth on April 19, 21 and 23.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Everything travellers need to know

* Covid-19: Rule for MIQ guests to stay in their room post day-12 test scrapped

* Covid-19: Recently re-opened Pullman MIQ hotel evacuated after fire alarm



“Of those, two people from the same household have let health authorities know they were in the Perth domestic terminal at the time specified in the locations of interest page,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

The pair, who are being treated as casual contacts, were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday, with results due this week.

Officials said the risk to the public is “very low”, and the pair remain in isolation until their test results come back.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Temporary entry visa class holders coming into the country will be charged significantly higher MIQ fees from March 25.

People who have been in Perth or Peel since April 17 should watch for symptoms and isolate and get tested if symptoms arise, the spokesperson said. New Zealanders in Australia must follow local protocols.

Passengers flying to New Zealand from other Australian states will be required to give arrival declarations on whether they have been in Perth or Peel since April 17.

Auckland border worker’s cose contacts

Meanwhile, the number of close and close plus contacts of the border worker who tested positive on Tuesday has increased to 39. All are self-isolating.

A total of 34 have returned negative tests with some results still to come.

Testing in Auckland will continue over Anzac weekend, with four community testing centres at Northcote, Henderson, Balmoral and Wiri open. The Balmoral community testing centre will be open on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 2245, while the total number of active cases as of Sunday is 33. Over 2 million tests have been completed for Covid-19 in NZ.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images Members of the public wear face masks in central Perth after a snap three-day lockdown was announced on Friday.

Perth outbreak

Western Australia recorded a second coronavirus case in the community linked to one of the exposure sites identified by the health authorities in relation to the Mercure Hotel Perth cluster.

The man, aged in his 40s, dined at Kitchen Inn in Kardinya at the same time as a Covid-positive Victorian man and his friend were at the popular Malaysian restaurant on April 18.

Authorities said the man got tested for the virus at one of the state’s Covid clinics on Friday after realising they had been at one of the locations released by the Australian Department of Health.

The virus had originally spread among quarantining guests in separate rooms at the Mercure Hotel, infecting a mother, her four-year-old daughter, and the Victorian man at the hotel.

Information for anyone who is in New Zealand and has been in Perth or Peel since April 17 is on the locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website, and on the Western Australia Department of Health site Locations visited by confirmed COVID-19 cases (healthywa.wa.gov.au)