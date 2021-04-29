Kiwi arrivals from Brisbane may have been exposed to travellers from PNG

Passengers aboard flights from Brisbane have been asked to monitor their health after a green zone breach. (file photo)

Passengers on flights from Brisbane to Auckland have been told they may have been exposed to travellers from red zone country Papua New Guinea at an airport cafe – but the risk is low.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ 202 from Brisbane to Christchurch, which arrived around 4.30pm on Thursday; Air New Zealand NZ 146 from Brisbane to Auckland, which arrived at 5.30pm, and Qantas QF 135 from Brisbane to Christchurch.

Were you on one of these flights? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Two people from a red zone country were in the Brisbane Airport Hudson café at the same time as green zone passengers. Green zones are designated for passengers not required to quarantine.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Confusion over red zone sign at Sydney Airport resolved

* Covid-19: Customs and Immigration NZ officers can process red and green zone passengers on same day

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Inside look at Auckland Airport's green and red zone terminals

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Announcement feels surreal to Australian living in Wellington



Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) confirmed the breach took place at about 9.30am when two transit passengers arrived on a “red” flight from Port Moresby and proceeded through screening to transit “as per normal process”.

As a result of “human error”, the passengers were in the "green zone” for about two hours.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF There were emotional scenes at Christchurch Airport as families separated by the ditch were finally reunited following the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble.

Three “green” flights departed within the two-hour period to New Zealand, with about 390 passengers on board.

“At this stage, it is believed only a handful of passengers were in the vicinity of the two ‘red’ passengers at any time,” the statement said.

Initial review of CCTV indicated the passengers were incorrectly allowed into the “green zone” at about 9.55am, the BAC statement said.

The passengers were seated at a retail outlet within the green zone until approximately 11.20am.

The Ministry of Health understands two red zone passengers returned negative results prior to departure from their home country.

A second test result from swabs taken on Thursday has returned a weak positive for one test and a negative result for the other.

Queensland Health informed New Zealand's Ministry of Health the two red zone passengers were wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and are not symptomatic.

Additional testing is being coordinated by Queensland Health.

Each plane was met by officials, who provided information to passengers alerting them to the potential breach and providing advice about monitoring their health for the next two weeks and contacting Healthline and getting tested if symptoms develop.