Covid-19: Four new cases in managed isolation, 29 contacts IDed from green zone breach

Flights between New Zealand and Western Australia can resume despite the region's latest Covid-19 scare.

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

All are in managed isolation.

They arrived in New Zealand from Pakistan, Philippines, Indonesia and India, and travelled via Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Auckland commuters arrive at Britomart station wearing masks. (File photo)

One of the cases is in managed isolation in Christchurch, while the rest are in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health update comes after a Sunday evening announcement that flights between Western Australia and New Zealand will resume.

The Government had stopped flights from Western Australia late on Saturday following three new cases of Covid-19 in Perth.

They included a managed isolation facility worker and two of their housemates.

Two flights due to arrive in Auckland from Perth on Sunday morning were cancelled.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images Flights between Auckland and Perth will resume following a short-lived travel ban. (File photo)

The ministry said so far, no one who has arrived in New Zealand has contacted Healthline to say they were at any of the 17 locations of interest connected to these cases at the specified times.

Western Australian health officials are continuing to interview the two housemates, and it is possible further locations of interest could be added.

The ministry said people who were in Perth between April 27 and May 1 should check the Western Australian Government website for updates.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Passengers aboard flights from Brisbane were asked to monitor their health after a green zone breach last week. (File photo)

Meanwhile, all 397 passengers aboard the three flights which left Brisbane International Airport after a green zone breach last week have now been contacted.

The ministry said two more people who were at locations of interest at the airport have come forward, taking the number of casual plus contacts to 29.

They have all been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

The risk from the breach is still considered to be low, the ministry said.

Fiji government/Facebook Health checks are ongoing in Fiji in an effort to combat Covid-19. (File photo)

Meanwhile, a full lockdown is imminent in Fiji as community cases continue to climb.

Officials are aiming to screen and test as many people along the Suva-Nausori corridor where the virus is believed to be spreading fast.

Movement on the rest of the main island Viti Levu, which has a population of 600,000 people, has been restricted for another week.

The area’s curfew has been in place since April 26, running from 11pm-4am.