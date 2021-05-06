Covid-19: People mistakenly turned away from vaccination centre in south Auckland

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says vaccination will be important for workers in the tourism, hospitality and events sectors.

Mixed messages saw carloads of people turned away from getting their pre-booked Covid-19 vaccines at one of Auckland’s largest vaccination clinics.

Some arriving for their jabs on Thursday were told the centre had run out of doses. That, however, was not the case.

Instead, because of a busier than expected turnout, a member of staff at the vaccination clinic, on Highbrook Drive in East Tamaki, was mistakenly turning people away.

One of those people was Robyn Caldwell​, who, after driving more than 20km from Drury to get to her appointment for her first dose of the vaccine, was told she would not be getting a jab.

Pulling into the centre, she was stopped by someone working there who told her she and her husband had to turn around and re-book their appointments because there was no vaccine left.

Caldwell said she saw other cars of people, including a van from a retirement village, that were also told the same thing.

She also called others from the retirement village she lives in and told them not to come up, and told them to book again.

“You can come in the next day and face the exact same thing,” Caldwell said.

“I don’t understand how you can run out of vaccinations if you’ve booked people in by inviting them to make an appointment.”

But it turned out not to be true, something she only learned once she had returned home from her 40km round trip.

A Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre spokeswoman said they were “keen to reassure people that there is plenty of vaccine available”.

Staff on site had been asked to be clear with that message, too, she said.

The centre was especially busy because extra invitations had been sent out to older Māori and Pasifika people as well as over-65s in the Counties Manukau District Health Board catchment area.

Some chose to walk-in without appointments creating extra traffic, which Stuff understands is what led to a number of people with appointments mistakenly being turned away by staff.

The spokeswoman said she had contacted Caldwell to apologise and to organise vaccinations on another date.

“We did have measures in place to ensure that the sites could cope with the extra numbers, and we have taken learnings from how busy the Highbrook Vaccination Centre was today, and have adapted our traffic management and crowd control measures for tomorrow and beyond,” the spokeswoman said.

The centre has already had troubles accommodating patients, with some waiting up to five hours to get their jab at the centre in March.

Staff ended up handing out water bottles to those waiting in line.

At the time, an NRHCC spokeswoman told Stuff the wait times were due to a “last minute rush” for border workers and their household contacts before the vaccine got rolled out to the next group.

The Covid-19 vaccine programme is set to roll out to a further 1.7 million Kiwis from this month, but at present, New Zealand only has enough vaccine in the country for a few hundred thousand people.

As of last week, 232,588 doses have been administered since February 20 – with just over 60,000 Kiwis now fully vaccinated.