Covid-19: One new case of virus in managed isolation, none in community

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and none in the community.

The update was given by the Ministry of Health on Friday afternoon.

The latest case arrived in New Zealand on a direct flight from the United Arab Emirates on April 24, and tested positive during day 12 testing.

New Zealand is currently at alert level 1, with no cases of Covid-19 in the community. (File photo)

On Thursday there was one new case of the virus in managed isolation.

Overnight, the trans-Tasman bubble between New South Wales and New Zealand was temporarily closed due to new Covid-19 cases in Sydney.

On Thursday, Australian officials confirmed the wife of a man who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday had also returned a positive test result.

Both cases have been serologically linked to an overseas traveller who was in managed isolation, but how they were infected remains unknown.

Travel from New South Wales to New Zealand has been suspended for 48 hours from 11.59pm Thursday. People can still travel to the Australian state without the need to quarantine.

The ministry of Health said the public health assessment was that the risk remained low.

Meanwhile, the most recent Ministry of Health data shows the number of active devices using the Covid-19 scanner app – those that have scanned a QR code or added a manual entry on the day in question – is low, with only 357,422 active devices in the 24 hours to midday on Wednesday.

This accounts for just 12 per cent of registered users overall – an improvement from 10 days ago, when just 10 per cent of registered users were active.

The last time there were more than half a million active devices in one day was March 25 – six weeks ago.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 26. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,278.