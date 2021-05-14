Love and vaccines: Retired couple united in the fight against Covid-19

David and Hilary Hunt, who have been married for nearly 55 years, have come out of retirement to help with Covid-19 vaccinations.

David and Hilary Hunt have been married for nearly 55 years, but have never worked together – until now.

Dr David Hunt, a former anaesthetist, and Hilary Hunt, a former teacher, consultant and published author, have come out of retirement in the fight against Covid-19.

He works as a vaccinator at the Southern District Health Board’s vaccination centre in Dunedin's Meridian Mall, while she is an administrator. It involves about six different roles, including being a ‘’runner’’, who collects clients prior to their vaccination.

‘’I am calming and charming,’’ Hilary Hunt said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Southern Cross reassures customers amid flurry of vaccine misinformation

* Covid-19: Ministry of Health looks to military, paramedics to become vaccinators

* Covid-19: Government plans to hire army of coronavirus vaccinators

* Southern DHB continues to work on Covid-19 vaccine programme



‘’I greet them and smooth them down if their feathers are up.’’

She processes their vaccination details into the national database, while her husband asks questions.

‘’Some people have been online, and they hear it is terrible. And then Dave vaccinates them, and they say ‘did you do it yet?’

‘'He's so slick.'’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hilary and David Hunt have come out of retirement to help with Covid-19 vaccinations with the Southern DHB.

David Hunt, who had been retired for just two years, has medical experience in private and public healthcare in Dunedin and around the world.

Administering the Covid-19 vaccine was much easier than the needles he would use when preparing intravenous work as they were '’paediatric-sized needles’’.

‘’It isn’t a painful ordeal ... it just isn't.'’

Hunt said the Medical Council had put out a call for those still registered and who had retired within the last three years.

While his registration had lapsed, it was reactivated so he could work as a vaccinator.

The task to vaccinate the population was a massive but important undertaking, and the couple was glad to be doing their bit.

'’We were the first ones to volunteer,’’ Hilary Hunt said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin's vaccination hub at Meridian Mall opened in late March.

The Dunedin couple are joined by more 800 others expressing an interest in joining the campaign across Otago and Southland.

The DHB's vaccine workforce includes at least 170 formal offers accepted to date, and another 83 offers extended.

This includes clinical and non-clinical staff set to become the core workforce as the Covid-19 vaccine campaign nears the task of vaccinating the general population, from July.

Dunedin and Invercargill clinics required an estimated 130 full-time equivalent staff when they are operating at capacity in July.

The Dunedin clinic will be supplemented by 35 final-year student nurses from Otago Polytechnic and eight registered nurse academics during the peak period.