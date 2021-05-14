Covid-19: MP slams anti-vax group for leaflet drop in week vaccine clinic opens

Auckland University research fellow Kate Hannah tells you what to look for to identify misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and vaccine.

A north Auckland politician has slammed an anti-vaccination group for delivering its discredited leaflets the same week the area’s vaccination clinic opened.

The Voices for Freedom leaflet, delivered in the Northcote and Birkenhead areas on the North Shore, included eight points that cast doubt on the safety or efficacy of the vaccine.

Auckland University vaccinologist and associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris recently discredited the leaflet.

Northcote MP Shanan Halbert said he got five complaints from locals who had received the leaflet in their mailboxes this week.

“It’s disappointing people are actively trying to spread misinformation around our community and prey on people who are vaccination hesitant already.”

Supplied The “eight important Covid vaccine facts” leaflet was dropped in letter boxes on Auckland North Shore this week.

He added the leaflet didn’t focus on the science behind immunisation.

“It really focuses on creating uncertainly, that’s why I say it preys on those who are most vulnerable.”

Halbert believes the leaflet had been designed to scaremonger locals and delivered to align with the opening of the North Shore’s first vaccination clinic in the Highbury Shopping Centre on Monday.

“This is a direct action on their behalf to undermine our local vaccine centre and to stop our local people from going in and being immunised.”

David White/Stuff Northcote MP Shanan Halbert believes the leaflets were delivered in attempt to undermine local vaccination efforts.

“That’s just shocking in my view.”

Halbert said he had sought advice on whether to report the matter further. In the meantime, he was focused on putting energy into promoting the clinic and encouraging people to book appointments, look up trusted information and talk to friends and family about their vaccination experiences.

“It’s really important that everyone takes their information from official information sources, and that is the Covid-19 website.”

Voices for Freedom has been approached for comment but did not respond before deadline.

Stuff previously reported the Advertising Standards Authority was investigating the leaflet after receiving four complaints. At the time, chief executive Hilary Souter said she could not comment on an active investigation or speculate on its outcome.

The decision will depend on balancing the requirements of social responsibility and truthful presentation with freedom of expression rules, covered in the ASA’s Guidance on Advocacy Advertising policy.

Auckland Council previously told Stuff it did not deal with the content of material distributed in letter boxes, unless its distribution violated bylaws or if it caused a litter issue.

The Ministry of Health is aware of the flyers, which Voices of Freedom previously admitted were planned in advance to run alongside the Government’s vaccine campaign.

“We are very confident in the Pfizer vaccine, which has been through all the relevant clinical trials and found to be safe and effective, and has now been administered to tens of millions of people around the world,” a Ministry of Health spokeswoman said earlier.