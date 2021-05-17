Covid-19: Fiji hospital lockdown prevents woman from receiving chemotherapy

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to Radio Tarana's Sanjesh Narain about the Covid-19 outbreak in Fiji.

An Auckland resident’s mother has been awaiting the start of her chemotherapy in Fiji for three months, however the Covid-19 situation there has blurred the start date of her treatment.

Asish Prasad arrived in Lautoka, Fiji in early February to support his mother during surgery and chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer following the death of his father in 2020.

Supplied Auckland resident, Asish Prasad went back to Fiji to be with his lone mother diagnosed with breast cancer.

“This chemotherapy is important, and she should get it as soon as possible," said Prasad.

The delays in Prasad’s mother receiving her chemotherapy treatment is caused due to the Lautoka Hospital being used as a Covid centre, hospitalising patients who test positive for the virus.

Staff of the Lautoka hospital have also tested positive for Covid-19.

“They have closed the hospital off to the general public.”

Prasad said options to go to other hospitals for his mother’s treatment is prevented by numerous checkpoints in his town, and exemptions are given for medical emergencies such as accidents.

The situation at Lautoka Hospital, the largest hospital in the western region of Fiji, leaves Prasad and his mother to “wait till it is back to normal”.

Fiji Government/Supplied Fiji is currently investigating nine active clusters, with two of the clusters located in Lautoka.

“Bottom line is, I want to walk into a hospital that is Covid-free as my mum is highly likely to get the virus, which would be devastating to us.”

On Monday, Fiji recorded its 100th case since April 18, with nine clusters as the Pacific nation faces a second outbreak.

Of the nine clusters, two under investigation are in Lautoka, where Prasad and his mother reside.

Fiji’s health ministry has recorded two deaths, with a 53-year-old man from the Lautoka Hospital cluster dying due to the virus.

Lautoka Hospital, with over 400 staff and patients, has been closed off to the public by the military and police.

Prasad said people in Fiji “don’t follow social distancing” after visiting the Lautoka market one week ago where people were brushing shoulders.