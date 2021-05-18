Antiviral drug designed as ‘heat-seeking missile’ to target Covid-19

Professor Nigel McMillan says the drug works by specifically targeting the viral particles and no other cells in the body.

A collaboration of Australian and US scientists has developed a potential antiviral therapy to directly target and treat Covid-19.

Researchers from the Menzies Health Institute Queensland (MHIQ) at Griffith University and United States research institute City of Hope have developed an RNA therapy that genetically targets SARS-CoV-2 and prevents it from replicating.

Co-lead researcher Professor Nigel McMillan from Griffith University said the drug specifically targeted the viral particles and no other cells in the body because it had been given specific genetic instructions about which cells to hunt down.

“This is basically a heat-seeking missile to specifically attack the genome of the virus and destroy it,” McMillan said.

“So this is a great example of a direct antiviral against the viral genome itself. It doesn’t do anything to other cells, if it can’t find a target there it just leaves them alone.”

The drug uses gene-silencing RNA technology called “small-interfering” RNA or siRNA, which is designed to fit like a jigsaw piece directly into the viral genome.

When it does so, it gives off a signal for the cell to destroy that genetic material, rendering the viral particles inert and preventing them from replicating further.

The researchers trialled the drug in animal models, but said they were very confident after it performed well.

“What we’ve shown is when we put it into mice which are infected with the virus, we improve their survival rate quite remarkably,” McMillan said.

“And when we look at the survivors, we reduced the amount of virus in their lungs by 99.9 per cent, so it’s almost undetectable, and the mice survive quite nicely.”

While vaccines give people protection against contracting a virus, antivirals are drugs that treat people once they have become infected.

The global race to develop a Covid vaccine has seen a number of viable vaccines rolled out, however McMillan said antivirals were also a key part of managing diseases, especially in areas that did not yet have access to a vaccine.

“Vaccines are great because they stop you from getting a disease, but you’ve got to have [the vaccine] beforehand, it’s a preventative treatment,” he said.

“For those people who are already infected, what do we give them? It’s too late for a vaccine, they won’t work, so we need drugs to directly attack the virus itself.”

The research team developed a technology involving lipid nanoparticles to deliver the RNA treatment to the lungs, the critical site of infection.

Professor Kevin Morris, co-lead researcher from City of Hope, said the technology was very modular, meaning it could be reprogrammed with different genetic information to target a number of different strains.

“This treatment is designed to work on all betacoronaviruses, such as the original SARS virus (SARS-CoV-1) as well as SARS-CoV-2 and any new variants that may arise in the future, because it targets ultra-conserved regions in the virus’ genome,” Morris said.

The research has been published in the journal Molecular Therapy.