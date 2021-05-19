Covid-19: Six new cases of coronavirus in MIQ

Jenny, a New Zealand nurse who cared for the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he had Covid-19, has resigned because of a lack of respect for National Health Service workers.

There are six new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The cases have travelled from India, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and Maldives.

The ministry said an update on the results from wastewater samples from the Wellington region tested for Covid-19 will be issued this afternoon.

New Zealand is currently at alert level 1. Masks are mandatory on public transport.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced one new case and one historical case in managed isolation.

On Wednesday, the ministry said the one historical case in managed isolation has been reclassified as not a case.

A mariner aboard a ship in Bluff also returned a weak positive test for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

It was later announced he is allowed to leave the ship and receive medical treatment on New Zealand soil after the case was confirmed as historical.

Meanwhile, an audit titled Preparations for the nationwide roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine was released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Auditor-General said there is a “real risk” that getting people vaccinated for Covid-19 could take longer than expected.

He said his concerns are around how the system will cope when more people become eligible for vaccination.

“I am not yet confident that all the pieces will fall into place quickly enough for the programme to ramp up to the level required over the second half of 2021.”

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 2,302. The total number of active cases is 25.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.