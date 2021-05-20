Covid-19: Traces found in wastewater of Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown

Porirua City councillor Moze Galo, who was initially concerned about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, changed his mind and was vaccinated in Porirua on Wednesday.

Further traces of Covid-19 have been found in wastewater samples taken in Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown, along with Wellington.

The Ministry of Health said weak positive results have been detected, but there is a low risk to the wider community.

Subsequent testing has been undertaken from which Queenstown and Wellington returned negative results.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff New Zealand is currently at alert level 1, with no cases of Covid-19 in the community. (File photo)

Further, testing in Christchurch and Rotorua is underway.

READ MORE:

* From apprehension to acceptance: Pasifika councillor gets Covid-19 jab

* Covid-19: Flight Centre boss defends controversial calls to open international borders

* Covid-19: Traces of Covid-19 found in wastewater treatment plant in Wellington



“There is no risk of infection from Covid-19 in wastewater,” the ministry said.

“The ministry’s current assessment remains that the weak positive results are likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.”

There was also one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation announced on Thursday afternoon.

The person had arrived in New Zealand from India via Qatar on May 17, and was transferred to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Auckland.

On Wednesday it was announced that weak positive results had been detected in wastewater samples taken from Porirua and the Wellington suburb of Karori on May 16.

More wastewater samples were taken after traces of Covid-19 were found in a wastewater treatment plant in Wellington’s Moa Point last weekend.

Wastewater testing for Covid-19 first started in April 2020, with the aim of giving an early warning of outbreaks or providing an additional surveillance tool.

The science has been developed since then. The number of sites has steadily expanded and the Institute of Environmental Science Research (ESR) now does regular wastewater testing across sites in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua, Hamilton and Queenstown.

The samples are processed in ESR's laboratory in Wellington, and checked for accuracy.

A weak positive test shows one or more people in the region have had Covid-19, but ESR said it did not indicate an outbreak – as consistent detection of the virus at relatively high levels would be needed to show this.

On Wednesday there were six new cases of the virus in managed isolation.

The six cases had travelled from India, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and Maldives.

Meanwhile, Flight Centre's chief executive Graham Turner is defending a controversial call to open international borders.

Graham Turner defended Virgin Australia's chief Jayne Hrdlicka after she said "some people may die" but the borders should open as soon as possible.

Her comments led to calls on social media for a boycott of Virgin Australia.

Turner told First Up people died from flu, road accidents, and smoking, and Covid-19 was another minor risk in the country that people would learn to live with.

Turner said both New Zealand and Australia had been too conservative on their vaccination schemes, which he said was key to safe travel.

“The US has got something like 60 or 70 per cent at least with one vaccine. The UK is the same. Even Canada, who started very slow, they're up to 50 per cent with one shot now. Those are the countries that are going to leap ahead of us.”

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 24. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,303.