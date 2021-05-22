Ten people fined for entering New Zealand without Covid-19 test

Customs said 10 people have been fined after travelling to New Zealand without proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Ten people have been fined after travelling to New Zealand without proof they tested negative for Covid-19.

Customs said more than 23,000 people – or 99.5 per cent of travellers – had complied with the requirement introduced in January.

About 800 people have been exempt.

The rule does not apply to children younger than two years old, some diplomats, some air crew, and travellers from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands.

READ MORE:

* By the numbers: How Covid-19 changed travel

* By the numbers: A look at the $3.7m in overdue fees for managed isolation and quarantine

* Is the 'temporary' India travel ban proportional or a massive overreaction?

* Coronavirus: Government shuts borders to all but citizens and residents



Forty-five people were given warnings because they could not prove they were exempt, or had a negative test result before travelling.

Of the 10 people fined, four have paid.

The maximum fine is $1000.