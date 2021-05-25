Covid-19: Two new cases in managed isolation, flights from Melbourne paused for 72 hours

The Covid-19 vaccine has been rolled out to the general population in Rarotonga, after front line staff got their jabs earlier in the week.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement comes after gathering restrictions were put in place in Melbourne after a new community outbreak of the virus.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A woman and child line up for a Covid-19 test in Auckland. (File photo)

The New Zealand-Australia travel bubble with Melbourne was being paused for 72 hours from 8pm, the ministry announced late Tuesday afternoon.

The ministry said it was actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne while remaining in close contact with Australian health authorities.

It advises anyone who has visited Melbourne since 11 May should monitor for symptoms and seek advice from Healthline if any symptoms develop.

Information about locations of interest are provided on the Victoria Health.

On Monday, there were four new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

All four cases came from India, via Qatar, and arrived in the country on May 22, the ministry said.

As of Tuesday, the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 22. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,313.