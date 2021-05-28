Auckland Covid-19 testing centre swamped after Melbourne outbreak

The Australian state of Victoria is back in lockdown after a Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

An Auckland Covid-19 testing centre is experiencing particularly high demand, with officials urging those who want a swab to try elsewhere.

On Friday, there were about 60 cars in the queue at the Balmoral community testing centre, a Northern Region Health Coordination Centre spokesperson said.

People were facing waits of about 45 minutes.

Abigail Dougherty Over 50 cars line up at the Covid19 testing station in Balmoral for those who recently returned from Melbourne.

The spokesperson advised those queueing at Balmoral to go to other testing sites, like the Ōtara and Henderson community testing centres, which do not have any queues.

They said testing centres had seen an increase in demand due to the situation in Melbourne, where an outbreak of community cases has led to a seven-day lockdown.

Seasonal increases in cold and flu symptoms were also contributing to the demand, they said.

“We have adequate testing capacity across Auckland, and are ready and able to scale up if demand significantly increases.”

About 5000 people who recently arrived from Melbourne to New Zealand have been ordered by the Ministry of Health to seek a Covid-19 test and self-isolate.

The decision, made under section 70 of the Health Act, was announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Thursday.

Abigail Dougherty Testing centres have seen a higher demand after the Ministry of Health ordered Melbourne returnees to get tested.

Travellers must self-isolate at their usual place of residence or accommodation, and contact Healthline to advise they are a close or casual contact of a Covid-19 case in Melbourne.

A statement from the Ministry of Health, released on Friday afternoon, said it recommends travellers from Melbourne call ahead to their testing provider to inform them they have to be tested under section 70.

“This is to help testing providers manage demands on community testing stations,” the statement said.

“It also notifies providers not to charge as regardless of whether or not people are symptomatic, testing is free for those affected by the Section 70 notice. This includes for visitors to New Zealand.”

Late Thursday, the Government also announced a seven-day extension to the pause on quarantine-free travel with Victoria.

The new travel restrictions will last until 7.59pm on June 4.