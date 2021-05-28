Covid-19: Ministry still trying to contact 500 of 5000 people asked to self-isolate

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said they are keeping a close eye on the evolving Covid-19 situation in Melbourne.

The Ministry of Health is still trying to contact around 500 of the 5000 people asked to get a test and self-isolate after arriving from Melbourne.

The Government announced a health order on Thursday requiring arrivals from Melbourne since May 20 to May 25 to self-isolate and get tested.

In an update on Friday, the ministry said it sent an email instructing them to get a test and self-isolate at home or in their accommodation until they have a negative result.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines Ministry of Health vaccine programme plans

* Health Ministry investigating Advance NZ campaign video featuring clip of Dr Ashley Bloomfield

* Coronavirus: Auckland in pictures as it enters Covid-19 alert level 3 lockdown



”About 500 of those 5000 people were unable to be reached by email and are being followed up with phone calls and texts,” the ministry said in a statement.

The decision to pause the travel bubble follows an increase in cases of coronavirus in the Australian city, which resulted in a seven day lockdown in an attempt to stop an outbreak.

It was also announced that there are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community or in managed isolation, on Friday.

Abigail Dougherty Cars lined up at a testing station in central Auckland following the announcement that all arrivals from Melbourne are to get tested.

Anyone who has been in Melbourne recently is advised to check the locations of interest.

The ministry warned the number of locations of interest around Melbourne has “grown substantially”, making it difficult for visitors to easily keep track.

Travellers from Melbourne from May 20-25 are required to get tested by a Section 70 notice issued under the Health Act.

The ministry said those people should call ahead to their testing provider to inform them they need to be tested under Section 70, to help testing providers manage demands on community testing stations.

Health officials in Auckland have reported an increase in demand for testing, but the ministry said there is adequate testing capacity across the city “ready and able to scale up” if required.

On Thursday the government announced one new case of coronavirus in New Zealand, in managed isolation.

New Zealand's total active cases of coronavirus is 21, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,314.