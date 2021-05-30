Covid-19: Two new cases in managed isolation, none in the community

Health officials are still trying to track down 89 people who arrived from Melbourne before the city went into lockdown.

It has been four days since 4626 travellers who arrived from the Australian city between May 20 and May 25 were asked to self-isolate and get tested.

People flying to New Zealand from Australia will be required to return a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure if they were in Victoria on or after May 20, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Friday.

As of Friday, the total active cases of coronavirus was 21, with a total of 2314 cases confirmed cases.

