Covid-19: Officials still looking for 13 people who flew from Melbourne to NZ

The Government has announced the suspension of the Victoria travel bubble till June 4, while returnees from Melbourne since May 20 ordered to self isolate.

Health officials have still not managed to find 13 travellers who arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne in the days before the city went into a week-long lockdown.

The travellers, who flew between May 20-25, have been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

In total, 4539 people travelled between the Australian city and New Zealand between those dates.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Large queues and long waits plague a number of testing sites in Victoria.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday the 13 travellers had been “referred to people-finding services”.

As of Monday morning, 2237 travellers and 178 air crew had returned negative tests, the ministry said.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Medical staff perform Covid-19 testing at a drive-through testing site in South Melbourne.

Many of the remaining 2302 test results were expected to be received later in the day and will be reported by the ministry in Tuesday’s update.

The ministry also announced there is one new case of coronavirus in New Zealand in managed isolation. They arrived from India via Qatar.

There are no new community cases.

Quarantine-free travel between Victoria and New Zealand has been paused.

The Ministry is still trying to trace an aged care worker who tested positive after working at a facility in Melbourne’s north-west, the fifth of five new locally-acquired cases.

The home has since been sent into lockdown.

The case, who worked at Arcare Maidstone retirement facility, was described on Sunday by Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar as the first mystery case of the cluster so far.

It is one of two cases out of the five that remains under investigation.

Interviews are continuing to determine the source of the fourth case too, however, there are a number of crossover links with some grocery and food stores already on the exposure list.

The total number of official exposure sites now sits at more than 170.