Covid-19: Just 1 in 4 Australia bubble arrivals have downloaded Covid Tracer app

The Australian state of Victoria is back in lockdown after a Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

About one in four people arriving from Australia under quarantine-free travel arrangements have downloaded the Covid-19 tracer app, data shows.

Between when the bubble opened on April 19 and Wednesday, there have been 125,744 quarantine-free passenger arrivals from Australia.

App Store and Play Store statistics indicate the app was downloaded on 24,883 iPhones and 10,143 Android phones with their region set to Australia since the travel bubble opened, Ministry of Health deputy director-general data and digital Shayne Hunter told Stuff.

This accounts for about 27 per cent of arrivals.

The Ministry of Health said the sprawling Melbourne cluster reinforces the “critical importance” of everyone in New Zealand keeping a record of where they have been by scanning QR codes or diarying their movements.

But the most recent app data shows just 10 per cent of the 2.8 million registered users scanned a QR code or made a manual entry in the 24 hours to midday Wednesday.

It is also not known how many travellers from Australia are using the app – the country-specific data covers downloads only.

Travel between Victoria and New Zealand has been paused in response to a growing Covid-19 cluster in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Seven of the 4749 people who flew from Melbourne to New Zealand between May 20 and 25 remain unaccounted for.

Hunter said the number of new registered Covid Tracer App users increased when the travel bubble opened on April 19, and data suggests “good uptake” by travellers from Australia on arrival.

However, it is not known which downloads relate to the Melbourne region.

Hunter said other travellers from Australia may have downloaded the app on phones with New Zealand settings, which would not be counted in the numbers above.

He also said the Covid Tracer App “does not record information such as which individuals are using their app”, largely for privacy reasons.

There is also a caveat to the data regarding arrivals.

An individual could have travelled between Australia and New Zealand multiple times during the period, and each arrival is counted as part of the total number, Immigration New Zealand said.

Meanwhile, use of the app has slumped overall.

In the 24 hours between midday Saturday and midday Sunday, just 245,698 devices were active.

The numbers have not been this low since January 9.

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said the low uptake among overseas arrivals further reinforces the idea that scanning in should be mandatory for high-risk venues, where ‘super-spreading’ could occur.

Mandating scanning in at venues such as indoor entertainment venues, bars and gyms – which already have controlled entry – would both raise use of the app, and aid contact tracing efforts in situations that could be critical, he said.

“The benefits are so obvious.”

While the level of risk in Australia is similar to that in New Zealand, it is clear the current approach to the tracer app “is not working”, he said.

“Now I think we need to move to the next step.”