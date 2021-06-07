Former New Plymouth Boys’ High School student graduates top of the class at US college

Former NPBHS student Angus White topped his final year biology and psychology classes at Providence College, Rhode Island.

A former New Plymouth Boys’ High School student managed to stay clear of a serious coronavirus outbreak to top his class at a prestigious American university.

Angus White, of Oakura, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Providence College, Rhode Island, finishing first in class in biology and psychology majors, and also completing a certificate in neuroscience.

Rhode Island was among the states hardest hit by Covid-19, with up to 1000 people a day contracting the virus at its peak.

The university has only4500 students, and White spent nine months last year back home in New Plymouth studying online before returning to the campus in January.

“On campus we had compulsory Covid-19 testing twice a week and daily monitoring of symptoms,’’ he said.

During the pandemic, he researched development of an epidemiological model to distribute Covid-19 vaccines for the Philippines, and will help develop a yeast-based vaccine delivery system later in the year.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Former NPBHS student Angus White chose Providence College, Rhode Island, because it had a strong connection with New Zealand long distance athletes.

White chose Providence College, which has a strong connection with New Zealand long-distance athletes, to further his own track and cross-country goals.

Travelling inter-state to compete are among his favourite memories until the pandemic restricted inter-college athletic meetings.

Athletes trained in pods and wore masks while running.

Training and study were treated as two fulltime jobs, and it took “excellent” time management to balance both, he said.

“In the US collegiate system, the concept of a ‘student-athlete’ is more common than New Zealand and athletics is a big part of college life.

“There are many systems in place that help balance the lifestyle, and athletes get priority to schedule classes as to not conflict with training.”

He credited NPBHS teachers Linda Dickson and Julius Prasad, and Nicanor Austriaco, at Providence, for his academic success.

He would like to work in medicine or biotech research and is undecided whether to spend a fifth year at Providence, or to enrol at medical school in Australia.